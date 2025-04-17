What's the story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to postpone the release of his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files, which was originally slated for an Independence Day release.

The decision primarily stems from production delays following the death of the film's production designer.

Although Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is also releasing on the same date, Agnihotri emphasized that the film's completion is more important than the release date.