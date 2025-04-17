Agnihotri's 'Delhi Files' will no longer clash with 'War 2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to postpone the release of his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files, which was originally slated for an Independence Day release.
The decision primarily stems from production delays following the death of the film's production designer.
Although Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is also releasing on the same date, Agnihotri emphasized that the film's completion is more important than the release date.
Production setback
'I'm trying... let's see what happens now'
Speaking to DNA, Agnihotri said, "We had announced August 15 as the release date last year, but when we started the film, our production designer, Rajat Podar, died."
"So our plan got postponed. So we are running behind schedule. I'm trying... let's see what happens now," he added.
Agnihotri also claimed that even if the film doesn't release exactly on August 15, it will arrive around that time with only a slight delay.
Star cast
'The Delhi Files' boasts a star-studded cast
The director stressed that a good film will work on any date, regardless of when it will be released.
The Delhi Files boasts a star-studded cast headlined by Mithun Chakraborty, Palomi Ghosh, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher.
The film marks another ambitious project from Agnihotri, who is known for his earlier hits like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War.