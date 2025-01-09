What's the story

Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer for its upcoming documentary series, The Roshans.

The show, which is set to premiere on January 17, explores the lives and legacy of one of Bollywood's most celebrated families.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Shashi Ranjan, the series promises a fascinating journey through the Roshans's monumental contributions to Indian cinema, offering fans an intimate glimpse behind the scenes.