Inside 75 years of one family legacy—'The Roshans'! Watch trailer
What's the story
Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer for its upcoming documentary series, The Roshans.
The show, which is set to premiere on January 17, explores the lives and legacy of one of Bollywood's most celebrated families.
Produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Shashi Ranjan, the series promises a fascinating journey through the Roshans's monumental contributions to Indian cinema, offering fans an intimate glimpse behind the scenes.
Family legacy
'The Roshans' will trace the family's cinematic journey
The Roshans will chronicle the cinematic journey of three generations of the Roshan family, beginning with Roshan Lal Nagrath's timeless classics to his sons Rajesh and Rakesh's individual successes.
The series will then transition to highlight Hrithik Roshan's global appeal.
The trailer features several Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan, who share anecdotes about the family's influence on their careers and Indian cinema at large.
Star's journey
Hrithik's transformation from 'shy dreamer' to superstar
The Roshans will also explore Hrithik's journey from a "shy dreamer" to an overnight sensation with his debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000.
His career, dotted with Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Super 30, War, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is a testament to the grit and determination that makes the Roshan family.
The series isn't just a story but a tribute to their togetherness and humbleness in the face of fame and fortune.
Music, movie magic, and unforgettable moments. The Roshans open their hearts on their journey in Indian cinema ✨🎬— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 9, 2025
Watch The Roshans, out 17 January, only on Netflix.#TheRoshansOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/3ZveMg16cl