'Hope it happens': Abhay Verma on joining SRK in 'King'

What's the story Abhay Verma, who shot to fame with the horror-comedy Munjya, recently said he hopes to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. Speaking to CNN-News18 Showsha, Verma didn't confirm his heavily rumored involvement but said he hopes it happens. He said, "But hopefully, fingers crossed, I mean that way I'll get to meet my God, meet my hero."

Verma anticipates emotional encounter with Khan

Verma said, "I don't know if it will happen or not. I hope it happens but nothing is confirmed as yet. I have been hearing things about it. I am very fortunate that I am talked to like that, But hopefully, fingers crossed." "That way, I'll get to meet my god, Shah Rukh Khan. I haven't yet and I don't know how will I...I might start crying. It might be a very overwhelming thing for me."

'King' to mark reunion of Khan and Siddharth Anand

The much-anticipated film King will see Khan reuniting with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The project is set to begin in March 2025. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combinations for Hindi cinema and are all set for a reunion on King." "The prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last six months."

'King' to feature international stunt directors

The source further revealed that Anand and his team have done several rounds of recce globally and choreographed innovative action sequences with internationally renowned stunt directors. The film will also feature Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who has been roped in as the antagonist.