SRK-Aryan-AbRam breathe life into 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi trailer
Walt Disney Studios (India) released a new trailer for the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King on Wednesday. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie serves as a prequel to the 1994 animated classic The Lion King and its 2019 adaptation by Jon Favreau. The latest preview gives a glimpse into Mufasa's early life as an orphaned cub and his friendship with Taka, a royal lion.
Trailer highlights Mufasa's journey from orphan to leader
The two-minute Hindi trailer opens with characters Timon (Shreyas Talpade) and Pumbaa (Sanjay Mishra) having a conversation with Rafiki (Makarand Deshpande), Simba's shaman and adviser. They comically change the song Hakuna Matata to Hakuna Mufasa, hinting at a new narrative direction. The preview then shows Mufasa as a vulnerable cub (voiced by AbRam Khan) learning to survive alone after being separated from his family in a flood.
Mufasa's bond with Taka and their shared adventures
In the trailer, Mufasa is found by Taka (Meiyang Chang), a young lion who introduces him to the ways of royal pride. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, they develop a close bond. The preview also gives a glimpse of their adventures in the wild, showcasing the conflicts and bonds that define their journey. The film's Hindi version has Shah Rukh Khan as the voice of Mufasa, with his elder son Aryan Khan voicing Simba.
'Mufasa' set for December 20 release in India
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu voices Mufasa in the Telugu version while Arjun Das does so for the Tamil version. Mufasa will be released in Indian theaters on December 20. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film tells the legend of how Mufasa became the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub named Mufasa and a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their vast journey with an extraordinary group of misfits.