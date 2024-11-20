Summarize Simplifying... In short Bassist Mohini Dey, known for her collaborations with AR Rahman, has announced her separation from her husband.

After AR Rahman—his bassist Mohini (28) announces separation from husband

What's the story In a shocking turn of events, renowned bass player and AR Rahman's troupe member Mohini Dey has announced separation from her husband. The news comes just hours after celebrated composer Rahman and his wife Saira Banu publicly declared their own marital split. Dey and her composer husband Mark Hartsuch confirmed their decision to part ways through a joint Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

Public appeal

Dey's plea for respect and support amid separation

In their public statement, the couple wrote: "While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life, and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed." Dey and Hartsuch appealed for respect and support from friends, family, and fans. The couple also requested people to honor their decision by being positive toward them during this time and respecting their privacy.

Professional commitment

Dey and Hartsuch to continue professional collaboration post-separation

Despite their personal separation, Dey and Hartsuch have promised to continue their professional collaboration. In their joint statement, they assured fans that they would still be working on a few projects together, including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. "We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon...The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world," the note read.

Career highlights

Dey's musical journey and association with Rahman

Dey, a 28-year-old bass player from Kolkata, is also known for her involvement in Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. She has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows across the globe and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023. Her separation announcement came just hours after Rahman and Banu's decision to end their marriage due to "significant emotional strain." Married in 1995, the couple shares three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.