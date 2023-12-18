'Lal Salaam's 'Ther Thiruvizha' celebrates life and all things warm

Lal Salaam is one of the highly anticipated films in Tamil cinema, especially after Rajinikanth's humongous success with Jailer. The makers of the upcoming movie have unveiled the first song titled Ther Thiruvizha and it exudes a refreshing festive vibe. The film is slated for a Sankranthi release on January 12, hence this song is perfect for the festival.

More about the track

The music is helmed by maestro AR Rahman, whereas it is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Raihanah, Yogi Sekar, and Deepthi Suresh. The lyrics are penned by Vivek. The movie is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and the superstar has a special appearance. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth Santhosh. The project is bankrolled by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

