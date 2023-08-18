#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' beats '2.0's record in Tamil Nadu

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 12:45 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' creates a record in Tamil Nadu

Megastar Rajinikanth is all about charisma and stardom. The actor has been pushing the boundary at the age of 72 and the same is seen in his recent release, Jailer. The film has stirred a storm at the box office and is breaking records left and right. Now, the film has emerged to be reportedly the highest-grossing Rajinikanth film in Tamil Nadu.

'Jailer' is on beast mode

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer has surpassed 2.0's box office collection in Tamil Nadu. In the state, Jailer has already surpassed the Rs. 160 crore mark and is raking in more, whereas 2.0 earned Rs. 100.68 crore in 2018. Jailer is an action thriller helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, whereas 2.0 is a sci-fi film directed by Shankar.

