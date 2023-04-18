Lifestyle

Check out these GI-tagged sweets from India

Check out these GI-tagged sweets from India

Written by Sneha Das Apr 18, 2023, 04:22 pm 2 min read

These sweets are unique to the place of their origin

Each state in India has its own special and distinct sweets made from locally available ingredients that highlight the essence of the place. Indian sweets are mostly made with dairy and sugar. Most of these sweets have received the geographical indication (GI) tag indicating that the ingredients and techniques used are unique to the area of their origin. Here are five must-have GI-tagged sweets.

Mihidana

Originating in West Bengal's Burdwan district, mihidana is popularly known as the micro-relative of boondi as it also has fine grains. In 2017, this Indian sweet was awarded the prestigious GI tag. Mihidana is made with powdered gobindobhog or kaminibhog rice, saffron, and gram flour. The mixture is poured through a brass ladle, deep fried, and put in sugar syrup flavored with bay leaves.

Silao khaja

This popular sweet from Bihar is produced in the village of Silao. After Silao Khaja Audyogik Swavalambi Sahakari Samiti Limited submitted an application, the sweet received the GI tag in 2018. It is prepared using Murariya wheat which is harvested in Bihar's Silao region only during May-June. This crispy, pale yellow, and multilayered sweet has 12-16 thin dough sheets placed over one another.

Dharwad peda

Exclusively made in the city of Dharwad in Karnataka, this sweet consists of sugar, buffalo milk, and cow milk. This peda was first made by the Thakur family of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh who migrated to Dharwad in the early 19th century after the deadly plague breakout. Ram Ratan Singh Thakur prepared the sweet for the first time. Later, their business gradually expanded.

Goan khaje

A popular sweet dish from Goa, Goan khaje is usually served during temple processions (jatra) or church feasts. It received the GI tag in 2020. This fried dish is prepared using chickpea flour, jaggery, ginger, and sesame seeds. These small sticks available in orange or red color are similar to the size of your finger. These sweets have a crunchy yet smooth texture.

Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai

Made of jaggery and peanuts and topped with grated coconut, Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai is a chikki-like sweet snack that is a specialty from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu. Sold in rectangular chunks, this sweet received the GI tag in April 2021. According to local producers, the sweet's distinct flavor comes from the addition of Thamirabarani River water to the groundnuts and organic jaggery.