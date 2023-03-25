Lifestyle

Dealing with anxiety? Remove these foods from your diet

Feeling anxious without a known trigger? It could be your food! A lot affects our energy levels, mood, and mental health in general when it comes to what we eat throughout the day. And believe us, many offerings that most of us consume almost daily can induce or flare up symptoms of anxiety! Ready for a shocker? Steer clear of these foods, anxious folks!

Tea and coffee

For most people around the world, it is unimaginable to spend a day without sipping a cup of tea or coffee. And the reason why people dealing with anxiety should gladly skip it is that both these beverages are loaded with caffeine. For the uninitiated, caffeine can increase heart palpitations and insomnia as it activates adenosine receptors involved in the body's fight-or-flight response.

Chocolate

Yes, even chocolate is on the list. Hailed as a stress-buster, this sweet treat is abundant with caffeine and sugar, both of which are two direct ways to feel anxious. Although it is safe to consume them once in a while or moderately, they can boost your blood sugar levels and release cortisol in the bloodstream if eaten daily or in large amounts.

Soda, energy drinks, and alcohol

Here's why being sober is good. Alcohol may make you tipsy and relaxed for a while, but it doesn't take too long to backfire! It can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, dehydration, loss of appetite, and reduced sleep, all of which trigger anxiety or panic attacks. Soda and energy drinks feature high amounts of caffeine, which is why they are best skipped.

Processed foods

Processed foods largely comprise refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, and salts which can exacerbate your anxiety. Excessive salt raises blood pressure and also increases the workload of the heart. As a result, more adrenaline is released into the bloodstream, which further causes an anxiety attack. Avoid white bread, breakfast cereals, canned meat, ready-to-eat foods, tinned vegetables, instant foods, frozen meals, and prepacked fruit juices.

Sauces, dressings, and frostings

Layering your food with sauces, dressings, and frosting? Well, it's not a good idea if you have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Besides containing high amounts of sugar, these products also have trans fats and preservatives that can worsen your symptoms. That said, it doesn't mean you must stop consuming them. Instead, make them fresh at home using healthy ingredients.