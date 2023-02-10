Lifestyle

Anxiety myths that you must not believe

An anxiety disorder is a common condition and so are the misconceptions around it. Owing to this, there is a major chunk of people around the world, could even be someone from your family or friends circle, who choose to keep living with it instead of seeking professional help. Let us debunk these five common myths about anxiety with real facts of the matter.

Myth 1: Anxiety goes away on its own

While someone with an anxiety disorder may feel better after a stressful situation is over, it doesn't mean they have broken free from their symptoms. Symptoms of anxiety are sudden and persistent, and may even show up with different intensities each time. This makes it a condition that doesn't go away on its own but mostly when professional treatment is sought.

Myth 2: Anxiety is not a real illness

This is the most common myth about anxiety. The truth is that it is a diagnosable psychiatric condition and a legitimate one too. It induces a host of physical sensations, some of which include heart palpitations, sweating, chills, tightness or pain in the chest, breathing issues, and indigestion. These symptoms can be incredibly worrisome and debilitating for those who suffer.

Myth 3: Anxiety can only be treated with medication

When it comes to treating anxiety, there is no one-size-fits-all remedy. Since there are different kinds of anxiety disorders, each type requires a different set of practices to help one heal. Medication is one of them and while it can be life-changing for some, there are other treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), meditation and breathwork, problem-solving strategies, etc. to help others heal.

Myth 4: People with anxiety should avoid stressful situations

Stress doesn't come knocking on one's door. Instead, it just arises from tough situations at any time, anywhere, and by anything. Anxiety can be triggered in anyone due to situations arising from conflict and phobias, which, like anything else, can take place abruptly. And no matter what, it is practically impossible to avoid such episodes in one's daily life.

Myth 5: You can just snap out of it

No, you cannot. Just like how snapping out of cancer or diabetes is not possible, so is the case with anxiety. People telling a person with anxiety "to snap out of it" should instead snap out of giving that advice. Anxiety requires a long-term plan and professional treatment as it has the ability to recur time and again.