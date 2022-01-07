Here's how you can embrace meditation

Here's how you can embrace meditation

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Meditation helps you to calm down and stay positive

Meditation is meant to calm your body, mind, and senses. A short meditation session can boost your productivity and concentration levels. Apart from taking care of your emotional health, it also looks after your physical well-being by reducing headaches, insomnia, joint and muscle problems. Here are some ways to embrace meditation for a deeper, fuller, and more enriching experience.

Time Schedule a proper time

In order to ace the technique of meditation, you need to get habituated to it and make it a part of your everyday routine. You should pick a time and commit to that for practicing your meditation. A proper schedule helps you to be consistent with the habit. We recommend you meditate early in the morning to boost productivity throughout the day.

Spot Choose your comfort spot

Choosing a comfortable spot with a soothing ambiance will help you practice it better. Select a spot that is distraction-free and won't allow your mind to wander. Sit upright on the floor and avoid chairs, beds, and couches. You can even create a little space specifically for meditation in your house. Add some lamps and aromatic candles to create a relaxing environment.

Kindness Show some kindness if your mind wanders

It's quite natural for your mind to wander or experience some negative thoughts while you are trying to focus on the positive aspects of life. Be kind and slowly bring yourself back whenever you notice your mind going in some other direction. Pay attention to the sensation of your breath and make positive affirmations to come back and relax.

Music Use some soothing and soft music

Play some soft and soothing music in the background to meditate deep and better. This will also bring about an improvement in your cognitive abilities and help you find inner peace. The music will help you relax, calm your mind and release your stress. You can select some pleasant nature sounds, soft classical music, or instrumental music specifically created for meditation.

End End it gently with a smile

Once you are done with your meditation, avoid being in a hurry. Open your eyes slowly and lift your gaze gently. Don't start moving your body immediately and relax and sit for some time. Take your time to notice how your body feels after the meditation and your emotions and thoughts. Keep a smile on your face and feel grateful for the experience.