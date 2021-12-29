Lifestyle 5 appetizers to serve at your new year party

The new year is incomplete without a wide spread of tasty appetizers

Planning to host a fun new year party this year? Put up some pretty homemade decorations, play your favorite new year songs and bring in some tasty appetizers to enjoy the festive spirit. After all, New Year's Eve is all about delicious food, dance, and music. If you are wondering what kind of appetizers you can serve your guests, here are some ideas.

#1 Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

These hot and crispy fried mac and cheese balls are a classic favorite that everyone will be fighting for. These balls are crispy from the outside but cheesy, creamy, and gooey on the inside. These snacks are perfect to pop in your mouth while you groove to some music. Also, you can easily make these at home with macaroni, cheese, eggs, oil, and chives.

#2 Cheesy Loaded Nachos

Cheesy loaded nachos served with a variety of toppings--tomato salsa, spicy beans, and olives is definitely a crowd pleaser and can be served as an appetizer on the new year. This is the perfect go-to snack to serve a large crowd. You can quickly make these at home by spreading some spicy beans, olives, jalapenos, tomato salsa, and cheese sauce over the tortilla chips.

#3 Hummus with Pita Bread

You cannot go wrong with classic hummus and pita bread. You don't need a lot of ingredients either to prepare it. Soak some chickpeas overnight and cook in salted water when you wish to prepare the hummus. Whip it up in a blender along with tahini (ground sesame seeds), lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt. Serve with some pita bread.

#4 Vegetable Stuffed Mushrooms

These tasty vegetable stuffed mushrooms are sure to please your guests in the new year. You can stuff these appetizers with different vegetables like onions, carrots, cabbage, mushroom stems, parmesan cheese, and fresh pepper and oven-bake them. Make sure to choose the correct mushrooms for the dish. The best mushrooms are the white button mushrooms and the cremini mushrooms.

#5 Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

Stuffed with loads of delicious pepperoni and gooey mozzarella cheese, these pepperoni pizza rolls will make you and your friends crave more. These rolls are chewy and tender on the inside and crispy and savory on the bottom. They are the ultimate delight for pizza lovers. The recipe is similar to a traditional pizza with soft dough, zesty sauce, and loads of creamy cheese.