Published on Dec 17, 2021, 08:25 pm

Facial oils can prove to be a powerful weapon in your beauty arsenal. They complement your skincare routine and give an extra boost of moisturization to your skin. Depending on what type they are, they have the ability to protect, repair, and replenish skin cells. However, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Here's how to pick one for yourself.

Description What are face oils?

As the name suggests, facial oil is simply an oil that is specially designed for your face. These oils provide vital nutrients to your skin, help to lock in the moisture and regulate sebum production. Facial oils are also quickly absorbed by your skin, leaving you hydrated and naturally glowing. These oils also act as a great base for make-up.

Type Know your skin type

It's extremely important to know your skin type first. It can be dry, oily, sensitive, or normal. Choose non-greasy facial oils with anti-inflammatory properties for oily skin. Vitamin-infused face oils work best for dry skin, while antioxidant-rich oils are perfect for combination skin. However, if your skin is prone to acne, we suggest you go for lighter facial oils with ingredients like tea tree.

Choice Are facial oils good for oily skin?

If you have oily skin, you are probably skeptical about using oil on your face. However, if you choose the right one, these oils can actually help reduce the overproduction of sebum. When oil production is controlled, your pores don't get clogged, thus preventing acne. Acne-prone skin can also go for an omega-rich calming face oil.

Usage How often should you use a face oil?

If you are getting started with face oils, it is recommended to start using them once a day. You can use them in the evening to see how your skin responds to the oil. After your skin gets slightly used to it, and you see no side effects, start applying it twice a day. Use it as a make-up base for a dewy finish.

Benefits How different face oils help you

Here are a few facial oils and their benefits: -Jojoba oil is great for balancing oily skin and has Vitamin E and anti-aging formula. -Argan oil works best for sensitive skin, is great for irritations, and soothes flaky skin. -Avocado oil is the perfect moisturizing agent and works wonders for dry skin. -Rosehip oil is an anti-aging powerhouse and is ideal for mature skin.