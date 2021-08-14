Bakuchiol: The plant-based sister of retinol for healthy skin
If you are a skincare buff, you sure have heard of (and used) retinol-based products. While retinol is an excellent ingredient to avoid premature aging, it can be harsh on sensitive skin. This is where its vegan alternative bakuchiol comes into the picture. Bakuchiol is derived from the bakuchi plant and is the latest ingredient to take the beauty industry by storm. Here's more.
What is bakuchiol?
Bakuchiol is a plant-based skincare ingredient that has been in use for many years. However, it is recently gaining popularity as an effective substitute for retinol. Studies suggest that bakuchiol helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines and also restores skin elasticity. But what gives it an edge over retinol is the fact that bakuchiol does not cause a burning sensation like retinol-based products.
Here are the benefits of using bakuchiol regularly
Bakuchiol stimulates collagen production and this helps in reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. In addition, it also aids in quicker cell regeneration and heals the skin from inside out. Further, bakuchiol prevents premature aging of the skin by penetrating deep into the skin and amping up collagen production. Most importantly, bakuchiol takes care of your skin without drying it out.
Bakuchiol can be easily included in your existing skincare routine
Firstly, wash your face using a gentle cleanser. Next, choose a bakuchiol serum if you prefer a lightweight formula or a bakuchiol moisturizer after applying the serum for a heavier finish. You can also benefit from bakuchiol oil that has a higher concentration of bakuchiol in it. However, the oil must be applied as the last step of your skincare routine.
Bakuchiol can be used in combination with other products
Retinol can pose some problems when it comes to mixing it with other skincare ingredients like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or vitamin C. However, being a vegan alternative, researchers suggest that bakuchiol will easily complement your existing skincare products. Further, studies conducted on individuals with acne showed that bakuchiol worked excellently alongside benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, without causing any side effects.