Bakuchiol: The plant-based sister of retinol for healthy skin

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 09:51 am

Bakuchiol is a vegan alternative to retinol and causes less irritation to skin

If you are a skincare buff, you sure have heard of (and used) retinol-based products. While retinol is an excellent ingredient to avoid premature aging, it can be harsh on sensitive skin. This is where its vegan alternative bakuchiol comes into the picture. Bakuchiol is derived from the bakuchi plant and is the latest ingredient to take the beauty industry by storm. Here's more.

Bakuchiol

What is bakuchiol?

Bakuchiol is a plant-based skincare ingredient that has been in use for many years. However, it is recently gaining popularity as an effective substitute for retinol. Studies suggest that bakuchiol helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines and also restores skin elasticity. But what gives it an edge over retinol is the fact that bakuchiol does not cause a burning sensation like retinol-based products.

Benefiits

Here are the benefits of using bakuchiol regularly

Bakuchiol stimulates collagen production and this helps in reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. In addition, it also aids in quicker cell regeneration and heals the skin from inside out. Further, bakuchiol prevents premature aging of the skin by penetrating deep into the skin and amping up collagen production. Most importantly, bakuchiol takes care of your skin without drying it out.

Usage

Bakuchiol can be easily included in your existing skincare routine

Firstly, wash your face using a gentle cleanser. Next, choose a bakuchiol serum if you prefer a lightweight formula or a bakuchiol moisturizer after applying the serum for a heavier finish. You can also benefit from bakuchiol oil that has a higher concentration of bakuchiol in it. However, the oil must be applied as the last step of your skincare routine.

Combination

Bakuchiol can be used in combination with other products

Retinol can pose some problems when it comes to mixing it with other skincare ingredients like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or vitamin C. However, being a vegan alternative, researchers suggest that bakuchiol will easily complement your existing skincare products. Further, studies conducted on individuals with acne showed that bakuchiol worked excellently alongside benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, without causing any side effects.