Tired of acne? Moisturizers can prove to be your friend

Your acne treatment plan should include a moisturizer

People with oily and acne-prone skin tend to stay away from most skincare products. While it is important to be aware of what you are applying to your face, it is not wise to say no to certain items, especially a moisturizer. Almost all oily-skin beauties can relate to the fact that moisturizers get greasy, leading to acne. Let's break some myths around it.

Skipping moisturizers may leave your skin dry, flaky with red patches. According to research, people who used moisturizers along with standard acne treatment products experienced a visible improvement in acne appearance. They also experienced treatment tolerability. But, we would suggest you use an oil-free and non-comedogenic moisturizer that will not clog your pores. This will prevent any further breakouts and will show desired results.

Consequences Skipping moisturizer will lead to an even oilier skin

Moisturizers are supposed to hydrate the skin from inside, making it soft and supple. When you don't moisturize, your oil glands go into overdrive as they sense dryness. Overstimulated glands start secreting more oil, thus leading to oily skin. Your pores start getting clogged and you may experience more acne. To stop this from happening, pick up a moisturizer suitable for oily skin.

Shopping Golden rules for buying moisturizer for acne-prone skin

Your best bet is moisturizers that say "oil-free" and "non-comedogenic." Consider buying moisturizers with peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and antioxidants in them. Avoid moisturizers that contain fragrance, coconut oil, or petroleum products. Go for a hydrating moisturizer rather than a pack that says "intense moisturization." Moisturizers for oily skin have a lighter consistency as compared to those meant for dry skin.

Timing How often should you use a moisturizer?

Dermatologists recommend using a moisturizer when your skin feels dry and flaky. For oily skin, that time is just after you have washed your face. This will also help trap hydration inside the skin. Never apply moisturizer over dirty skin as otherwise, you will clog your pores. Clean up all the gunk from your face at night and apply a moisturizer meant for nighttime.

Results When should you see results?

Nothing happens overnight when it comes to skincare. You should follow a consistent routine to see the desired results. According to a study, patients using an acne-friendly moisturizer noticed lesser acne appearance between four to eight weeks. The patients involved in the study were following an acne treatment plan during which they were using acne medication, cleanser, and moisturizer.