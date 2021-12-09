Lifestyle Face serums: Are they really necessary?

Face serums: Are they really necessary?

Avoid using serums under the eyes

Face serums are necessary for a holistic skincare routine. Like other skincare items, serums also have their own benefits on the skin. While moisturizers simply hydrate the skin, serums are often packed with anti-aging, anti-acne, and similar ingredients meant to target specific skin issues. Here are some practical ways serums boost your skincare regime and other information you need to start off with them.

Description What are face serums?

Face serums are light and are easily and quickly absorbed by the skin. Serums are special additions to your skincare routine that offer concentrated amounts of one or two ingredients for better results for specific skin issues. For eg. a Vitamin E serum will tackle inflammation, Vitamin C and Vitamin A (Retinol) serums will target anti-aging, Hyaluronic Acid is great for hydration.

Benefits Serums are concentrated for quicker results

Due to a heavy concentration of ingredients as compared to regular face creams, serums start working on your problem area quicker. Serums are great to tackle fatigued skin overnight. However, they take time to show results when it comes to acne, wrinkles, and fine lines. They are good for hydration and can make the look skin supple and plump in just a few uses.

Skin Type Here's how they help different skin types and issues

Serums are often sans a lot of additives, ensuring they seep deep into the skin. Good anti-aging serums can lead to visibly smoother skin and a reduction in fine lines. They are great for people with oily skin as serums will not leave a greasy layer on your skin. People with sensitive skin can also use serums as they can soothe irritated skin.

Application How and when to apply serum?

After you have cleansed and applied toner, it is time to apply a serum. Wait for the toner to dry up and then go in with the serum. For quantity, use what is mentioned on your bottle. Warm it up between your hands and pat it on the face. Let it stay for five minutes before going in with your moisturizer.

Usage Do you need a serum?

If you are targeting aging, start using an anti-aging serum with Vitamin C or Vitamin A, which is retinol. However, pregnant women should avoid retinol. If you have oily skin, choose a Vitamin C, tea tree, or even a hyaluronic acid serum for hydration. For dry skin, both Vitamin E and C are good. Vitamin E also helps with pigmentation and inflammation.