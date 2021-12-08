Lifestyle Flying with baby? Here's how to make it less stressful

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 08:55 pm

Flight journeys are not easy for parents with infants and toddlers

Flight journeys are not easy for parents with infants. Plus the COVID-19 outbreak has invited more steps to ensure safe travel and managing everything with small babies can be stressful. There are innumerable things to keep in mind while flying with them, especially if the journey is going to be long. Here are a few tips to fly away with ease.

#1 Check for ear problems before the journey begins

While babies sometimes cry for absolutely no reason, it is important to check for a few things beforehand. Check and confirm that your baby does not have any ear problems as the air pressure in flight can be uncomfortable for them. There are conflicting views regarding feeding the baby during take-off and landing, so check with your doctor regarding this.

#2 Boarding the flight before everyone is not a good idea

Though airlines let parents with infants board first, this might not be a wise choice. Babies get fussy easily and might get uncomfortable inside the plane until it takes off, which takes anywhere from half an hour to 45 minutes after boarding begins. A better idea is for one parent to board first and prepare the seats while the other entertains the baby.

#3 Booking an early morning flight can help

Most babies sleep peacefully during the early hours of the day, so try booking your flight around that time. Try to refrain from booking connecting flights or ones with long waiting hours as this translates to that many more hours fussing around with a small baby. It is also preferable to wear your baby instead of holding him in your arms.

#4 Bring inexpensive toys and keep them engaged

Though keeping a check on all your belongings during the journey can be hard, you can always afford to lose a few inexpensive toys. Toys are the best way to keep babies engaged. If your kid is old enough to eat, indulge him/her in snacks. Spread them on the table, and let them pick them up. This will keep them engaged and distracted.

Other tips Here are a few more tips to keep in mind

-Don't forget to feed your baby during take-off and landing (if the doctor permits). -You can rent baby equipment for the journey. -Dress up your baby in warm layers and pack some alternative clothes. -Know the rules for flying with an infant. -Check if the airline provides baby meals. -Remember, the calmer you are, the better for your baby. Happy Journey!