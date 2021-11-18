Here are some ways to move more in everyday life

Opting for stairs will regulate your heart rate and help you balance

Walking is beneficial. Period. And, we have heard over a million times why. As per studies, walking approximately 7,000 steps daily can reduce the risk of several diseases by 50-70% as compared to people who walk less. However, if you are struggling to take out time specifically for a walk every day, here are some hacks to walk more amid your busy schedules.

Stairs

Skip the elevator: Your body will thank you

Start off with opting for stairs instead of elevators. Believe it or not, but your body, especially your heart, will thank you for this decision. Opting for stairs will regulate your heart rate, help with balance, and build more strength, too. Now, if you want to get more benefits and can spare a few more minutes, opt for taking two stairs at once.

Meetings

Incorporate walk and talk while attending meetings

Moving ahead, if you are working from home, you can choose to walk while you are attending your conference meetings. Just connect your headphones, keep your phone in your pocket, and walk while you are on call instead of sitting and looking at the screen. Don't worry if you are working from the office. Utilize your breaks to walk while talking to colleagues.

Pet

Foster a pet to enjoy a morning and evening walk

If you love dogs and cats, it is time you foster a pet. This choice will not only bring happiness to your family, but you will be able to take your pet for a walk twice a day. It's a well-balanced decision for the whole family, including your pet, as there are several adoption agencies looking for people to volunteer in fostering a pet.

Other hacks

Park far away; try to keep moving your body more

Another way to increase your daily steps is by opting to walk while you visit nearby places like grocery stores. Additionally, if you go to your office by car, you can also park it a little far away and then walk the remaining distance. Another good idea is to keep moving your body more, even while you are watching a show.