Some snacks and drinks that are good for your heart

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 02:17 pm

Heart diseases are the reason behind nearly one-third of deaths in the world

Snacks might have a bad reputation, but snacking on the right foods can lead to a healthy heart. Cardiovascular diseases account for nearly one-third of deaths in the world and such diseases are downright terrifying. However, we can reduce the risk of such diseases by making healthier food choices and certain lifestyle tweaks like avoiding foods and drinks that are bad for the heart.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death in several countries like the United States and India. In fact, in the US, one human in every 36 seconds dies from such a disease. The most common risk factors include high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. People with unhealthy eating habits, obesity, diabetes, and no physical activity develop greater risks of such diseases.

Nuts

Walnuts and almonds are great for cholesterol patients

Nuts are a rich source of fiber, protein, magnesium, monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and potassium, which are all great for reducing bad cholesterol levels. Approximately 30-35 grams of nuts on a daily basis can aid in reducing bad cholesterol by a significant 5%. However, nuts are high in calories, so do not go overboard and practice portion control in this case.

Teas

Matcha tea and hibiscus tea promote good cardiovascular health

A type of green tea, known as matcha tea, is rich in epigallocatechin gallate, a polyphenol compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that promote cardiovascular health. In fact, hibiscus tea is also rich in polyphenol antioxidants that may help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Consuming 250ml of hibiscus tea daily helps in lowering blood pressure and preventing inflammation, as per a study.

Oats

Taste and nutrition packed in one bowl of oats

Oats are not just delicious, they are also a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are a great source of soluble fiber, called beta-glucan, which is largely helpful for reducing high cholesterol levels. This is because beta-glucan forms a gel that binds cholesterol in the intestines, thereby stopping it from getting absorbed. So, have oats with yogurt or make oatmeal to enjoy more health benefits.

Cacao

Cacao hot chocolate can also benefit health of your heart

A pure form of cocoa, cacao is usually less processed but is nutrient-rich as compared to other cocoa products. It has antioxidant properties and minerals that benefit your cardiovascular health. As per various studies, cacao products have shown a reduction in blood pressure, an improvement in blood vessel function, and have also decreased the risk of cardiovascular disease significantly.