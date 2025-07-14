Emergency vaccination has saved millions of lives, shows study

Emergency vaccination during disease outbreaks has reduced deaths from cholera, Ebola, measles, meningitis, and yellow fever by nearly 60% in the last 25 years, a new study has revealed. The research was supported by the Gavi vaccine alliance and conducted by scientists at Australia 's Burnet Institute. It is the first-ever comprehensive assessment of the historical impact of emergency immunization efforts on public health and global health security.

Vaccine impact Research published in BMJ Global Health Gavi chief Sania Nishtar emphasized the study's significance, saying it quantifies the human and economic benefits of deploying vaccines against deadly infectious diseases. The research was published in BMJ Global Health and analyzed 210 outbreaks of five infectious diseases, such as cholera, Ebola, measles, meningitis, and yellow fever, in 49 low-income countries from 2000 to 2023.

Vaccine effectiveness Vaccination campaigns cut deaths by nearly 60% The study found that vaccination campaigns in these settings had a dramatic impact, reducing both infections and deaths by nearly 60% across the five diseases. For some diseases, the effect was even more pronounced. Vaccination during yellow fever outbreaks cut deaths by a staggering 99%, while it reduced Ebola-related deaths by 76%.

Outbreak control Study estimates immunization efforts saved $32 billion The study also found that emergency vaccination greatly reduced the risk of outbreaks spreading. It is estimated that the immunization efforts carried out during the 210 outbreaks generated nearly $32 billion in economic benefits by preventing deaths and years of life lost to disability. However, this figure is likely a major underestimate as it doesn't account for outbreak response costs or social and macroeconomic impacts of large outbreaks.