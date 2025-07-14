Army denies role after 3 ULFA leaders killed in Myanmar

Three senior leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), also known as ULFA (I), were reportedly killed in drone and missile strikes near the India-Myanmar border, and 19 others were injured, according to a PTI ﻿report. The attacks took place in Myanmar 's Sagaing region, targeting mobile camps of the proscribed secessionist group. The ULFA (I) blamed Indian forces for the strikes; however, both the Indian Army and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any involvement.

Attack details First strike carried out between 2-4am The first strike was reportedly carried out between 2:00am and 4:00am, local time, on Sunday, using over 150 Israeli-made drones, the group claimed. The ULFA (I) claimed that Nayan Asom, the chairman of its "lower council," was killed in this attack. The second strike, which involved missiles, killed Ganesh Asom and Pradip Asom during Nayan's funeral.

Official denial Indian Army denies any knowledge of operation The Indian Army has denied any knowledge or involvement in such an operation in Myanmar. "There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation," Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said. The Assam CM also ruled out involvement by state police or operations launched from within Assam. "More information is required on the matter... I think it will be clearer by evening," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ongoing conflict India-Myanmar border region has been tense since February 2021 coup The India-Myanmar border region has been tense since Myanmar's military coup in February 2021. The ULFA (I) has long operated from hideouts along this border. However, there is no independent confirmation of the reported attacks or deaths. The Indian Army has not issued any formal statement beyond denying knowledge of the incident, and Myanmar has yet to respond.