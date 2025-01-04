Freedom for Suu Kyi? Myanmar junta to free 6,000 prisoners
What's the story
Myanmar's military government has announced a mass amnesty on the country's 77th Independence Day from British rule.
About 6,000 prisoners will be released under the amnesty, including 180 foreign nationals who are to be deported.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing granted amnesties to these prisoners, state-run MRTV television reported.
However, it is still unclear if Aung San Suu Kyi—detained since the 2021 coup—is among those released.
Release conditions
She is serving a 27-year sentence after being found guilty of a variety of criminal charges brought by the military.
The terms of the amnesty state that any freed detainees who reoffend will serve their original sentences along with any new penalties.
This mass prisoner release is a tradition in Myanmar during holidays and significant events. Last year, over 9,000 prisoners were released on independence day.
The process started on Saturday and could take several days to complete.
Unrest continues
MRTV also reported that life sentences of 144 prisoners have been commuted to 15 years.
All other prisoners will have their sentences reduced by one-sixth, except those convicted under specific laws often used against military opponents.
Since the military takeover in 2021, there has been significant resistance evolving into armed conflict.
The junta plans to hold elections this year, though opposition groups have criticized these plans as illegitimate.
Post-coup statistics
Following the coup, 28,096 people have been arrested on political charges, with 21,499 still detained as of Friday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The group reports at least 6,106 civilian deaths by security forces during this period.
Myanmar gained independence from British colonial rule on January 4, 1948.
This year's independence ceremony in Naypyidaw was attended by about 500 government and military officials.