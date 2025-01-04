Airport in Russia suspends operations amid drone threats
What's the story
Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, suspended all flight operations on Saturday morning.
The halt started at 7:45am local time (0445 GMT) and was announced by Rosaviatsia, the country's aviation authority.
Although no specific reason was given for this decision, it is similar to previous actions taken in response to potential drone threats by Ukraine.
Security response
Russian forces neutralize drone threats near Pulkovo Airport
Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, confirmed that Russian forces intercepted and neutralized two drones near Luga Bay in the Gulf of Finland.
The incident took place near St. Petersburg, where Pulkovo Airport is located.
A representative from Rosaviatsia reiterated on Telegram that "the airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights."
Safety measures
Flight safety remains top priority for Pulkovo Airport
The Rosaviatsia representative further emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure flight safety.
They said, "Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety—this is the top priority."
Last week, the city of Kazan suspended flights to "ensure the safety of civilian aircraft flights."
Operations at the airport were suspended following a Ukrainian drone strike purportedly targeting Voronezh, Rostov, and Belgorod. According to Tass, 56 drones were shot down.