Tomiko Itooka, world's oldest person, dies at 116
What's the story
Tomiko Itooka, the world's oldest person as recognized by Guinness World Records, has passed away at the age of 116.
Her death was confirmed by Japan's health ministry and city officials on Saturday.
She died of old age at a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.
Itooka was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest person in September last year.
Record holder
Itooka's journey as the world's oldest person
According to the Gerontology Research Group, she became the oldest person last year after Maria Branyas died at the age of 117.
When she learned she was at the top of the World Supercentenarian Rankings List, she simply said, "Thank you."
Born in May 1908, Itooka witnessed significant global events, including two World Wars and the digital revolution.
High School
Itooka was known for her upbeat personality
Itooka was a volleyball player in high school and was known for her upbeat personality, according to Yoshitsugu Nagata, an official in charge of elderly policies.
She ascended Mount Ontake, which stands at 3,067 meters (10,062 feet), twice.
According to Guinness, she married at the age of twenty and had two daughters and two boys.
Family
World's oldest person is now Inah Canabarro Lucas
During World War II, Itooka ran the office of her husband's textile industry. Her husband died in 1979, and she lived alone in Nara.
She is survived by a son, a daughter, and five grandchildren.
The Gerontology Research Group said that the world's oldest person is now 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Itooka.