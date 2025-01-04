What's the story

Tomiko Itooka, the world's oldest person as recognized by Guinness World Records, has passed away at the age of 116.

Her death was confirmed by Japan's health ministry and city officials on Saturday.

She died of old age at a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

Itooka was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest person in September last year.