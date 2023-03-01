Entertainment

Happy birthday Justin Bieber: 5 record-breaking moments of the popstar

Happy birthday Justin Bieber: 5 record-breaking moments of the popstar

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous singers of all time who has been at the top of the charts from a very young age. Be it breaking the internet with his songs to focus on his personal life, Beliebers (Bieber fans) track every minute detail of the singer's life. As the singer turned 29, here are some of his world records.

Three No. 1 US and UK albums before turning 18

Bieber became a sensation with his first single One Time, which got platinum status within weeks of release. At the age of 17, in 2012 he secured a Guinness Book of World Records win with three No. 1 US and UK albums. The noted albums were My World 2:0 (2010), Never Say Never: The Remixes (2011), and Under the Mistletoe (2011).

Youngest solo artist with five No.1 US albums

In 2013, the young achiever became the youngest solo artist to achieve five No. 1 US albums. The Guinness World Records Twitter handle posted about the same by congratulating him. In 2015, Bieber became the youngest male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with the single What Do You mean? The sensational singer broke records left and right!

Beliebers helped in breaking the internet

As we have the BTS Army for BTS, Bieber's Beliebers helped him to break the record for the most widespread social network message in 24 hours as wishes on his 18th birthday. There were 2,51,979 reposts on Twitter and Facebook. Imagine, if Bieber debuted now, he would have raked in such huge numbers as social media is concerned!

Record of most watched video on YouTube

Bieber is synonymous with the song Baby. That pop song got the house divided and his haters used it in every argument with their friends. This song became the most-watched video online with 80,20,76,128 views in 2012. It was later taken over by PSY's catchy song Gangnam Style as it recorded more than one billion views on YouTube.

Record of most followed person on Twitter

In today's date, celebrities are judged by their social media and it was Bieber who made it cool back in 2013. He bagged the Guinness World Record of the most followed person on Twitter. He was followed by 3,36,82,239 people. He beat the OG Lady Gaga's follower count by around 1,00,000 users. This was indeed a spectacular record by the Ghost singer.