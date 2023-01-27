Entertainment

Zachary Levi's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' new trailer out!

Zachary Levi's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' new trailer out!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' final trailer is out!

As Shazam! Fury of the Gods is getting closer to its worldwide theatrical release on March 17, Warner Bros. released the second official trailer of the movie, and by the first look, it is sure to cast a spell on the audience. The movie is a highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

Why does this story matter?

Late last year, DCEU's Shazam! made headlines when a fan took to Twitter to post the probable replacement of Levi amid remodeling and reshuffling of the DC slate.

Currently, the new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are making some changes to the banner, in order to reshape the future.

Therefore, movies like Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 stand canceled.

Supremely powerful villains amp up the scale of thrill!

The new and final trailer gives a glimpse into the family of Shazam, and the adventures they will embark on in this new installment. The trailer delves deeper into the conflicts between the superhero family and the Daughters of Atlas. The interesting takeaway is the villains have the undeniable power to take away the super-forms of the Shazam family, reverting them back to normal.

Watch the trailer here

It's Time To Grow Up. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – only in theaters March 17. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/Aw2N1M4Eg2 — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) January 26, 2023

Know all about 'Shazam! 2'

Helmed by David F Sandberg, the sequel has been made on a grand scale, even bigger than 2019's Shazam! The movie stars Levi as Billy Baston or Shazam, Adam Brody as Freddy, Meagan Good as Darla, and Ross Butler as Eugene, among others. The new members include Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler in a yet-to-be-known role.

Other DC films slated to be released this year

Shazam! was initially set to be released in the year 2022 but got pushed to this year, and now finally is going to hit theaters in March. As Warner Bros. might reshuffle every actor in the DCEU, there are only four DC films that are going to be released this year including The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.