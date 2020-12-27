Director Zack Snyder is prepping up fans of Justice League sans director Joss Whedon's poorly received take. He will also drop another trailer that will say on which exact day in March 2021 would HBO Max subscribers be able to binge-watch the four-episode series. The director is being responsible for the date as he teased the trailer in a Beyond The Trailer interview.

Save the date, says Snyder

"Our plan for the next [few] weeks or month is that we're going to have a hard date," says the director as he explains that revealing the date will help people sort their priorities right on the calendar. Snyder explained how watching the series wouldn't be a one-time watch as he expects fans to "not leave the house...and watch it over and over."

Reason Snyder describes why DC and Marvel films differ

Talking about his take on Justice League, Snyder also elaborated on why DC must never try to ape a Marvel script strategy to succeed. The multiverse approach to superhero film-making dawned on DC and Warner Bros much recently compared to Marvel's formulaic storytelling and intermingling of characters across its universe. But DC fans are not alien to that form of storytelling, thanks to TV.

Opinion DC scripts successful as Marvel went unidirectional

"[Marvel has] built it over a long period of time, so by the time they got to their later movies, everything had kind-of locked in and was kind-of all going in the same direction," said Snyder. However, DC superheroes have been immensely popular through animated shows and TV shows narrating different storylines. So DC films, according to Snyder, should differ from Marvel's unidirectional approach.

Character development 'WW 1984' treats Diana like Snyder did for Superman