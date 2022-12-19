Business

Elon Musk may resign as Twitter CEO, suggests ongoing poll

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 19, 2022, 11:09 am 3 min read

Elon Musk asked Twitter users to decide whether he should step down as CEO or not

Elon Musk's reign as 'Chief Twit' may be coming to an end. The billionaire conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users to vote on whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" or not. If the results are anything to go by, the microblogging platform will soon have a new CEO. Musk's poll comes amid haphazard bans on journalists and controversial content policies.

Why does this story matter?

During his tenure as Twitter CEO, it seemed that Musk was happy with the task. So, why is he ready to step down now?

What we don't hear from Musk is about his falling Tesla empire. The company's share price is in free fall and investors are not happy.

This must have played a part in the new announcement.

Musk has promised to abide by the poll results

Musk may be close to calling it quits on his time as the CEO of Twitter. Along with the poll, he said, "I will abide by the results of this poll." At the time of this writing, 56.3% voted in favor of ending Musk's reign, while 43.7% wanted him to continue. The big question now is, will Musk follow through with his words?

Take a look at the poll

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Recent policy changes put Musk at odds with his supporters

Musk's poll on his time as CEO came after a turbulent week on the social media platform. The company's abrupt content policy changes put Musk at odds with his supporters and detractors alike. The policy change began with a prohibition on sharing live locations and ended with restraining accounts from sharing links to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon, among others.

Musk apologized for what transpired last week

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

There will be a vote for major policy changes: Musk

The issues at Twitter weren't limited to policy changes. Musk also banned accounts belonging to journalists and even long-time supporters of his, such as Paul Graham, a venture capitalist. Graham's handle was suspended after he tweeted a Mastodon link. Musk later issued an apology, saying there will be a vote on all major policy changes. "My apologies. Won't happen again," he added.

Musk had promised to step down as CEO during trial

Even before Musk put up his poll, there were rumors about his tenure as CEO being temporary. During the trial on his Tesla compensation package, he said under oath that he will find someone else to run the company. In a company meeting last month, he said, "The question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."