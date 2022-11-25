Technology

Elon Musk offers amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts after poll

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 25, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Elon Musk has announced that suspended accounts will be reinstated starting next week

A good piece of news for suspended Twitter accounts - Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will offer "general amnesty" to suspended Twitter accounts. The decision came after a poll. Accounts that have been away from the platform will be back starting next week. Musk's announcement comes after the CEO decided to lift the suspension on Donald Trump and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Why does this story matter?

Suspended accounts are coming back to Twitter. We knew this was coming but we just didn't know when.

For many on Twitter, this is a nightmare coming to life, while for others, it's a much-awaited return. It doesn't matter what side you're on.

What matters is how Musk and Twitter aim to accomplish this without making Twitter a "free-for-all-hellscape."

Over 70% of users were in support of 'general amnesty'

Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking users to decide whether they'd like to see Twitter offering a "general amnesty to suspended accounts." The CEO added that amnesty will be granted only if "they have not broken any law or engaged in egregious spam." Of the 3.16 million total votes, 72.4% said "Yes," while the rest voted "No."

Musk asked Twitterati for their opinion on the matter

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Vox Populi, Vox Dei: Musk

In his typical dramatic fashion, Musk announced the results of the poll. He said, "the people have spoken." The new CEO said that amnesty will begin next week. He ended his announcement with the Latin phrase, "vox populi, vox dei," which translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of the god."

Musk has reinstated Donald Trump, Ye, Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson

Musk started reversing suspensions of Twitter accounts much before his poll about "general amnesty." He began with former US president Donald Trump after another similar poll. Since then, he has reversed the suspensions of Ye, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, among others. Musk, however, ruled out the return of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to Twitter.

Decision to reinstate suspended accounts invited strong criticism

Musk's decision to reinstate suspended accounts has already invited strong reactions from different corners. The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a campaign group, asked advertisers to stop funding Twitter as Musk's decision will make it easy for people to spread hate. Others have said that the reversal of suspensions will make Twitter an engine of radicalization.