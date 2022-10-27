Business

'Chief Twit' Musk visits Twitter's headquarters with a sink

'Chief Twit' Musk visits Twitter's headquarters with a sink

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 27, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Elon Musk has acquired Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover deadline is just around the corner. With about 48 hours left, it seems that the billionaire is well-prepared for his role as the company's new head. Ahead of the deadline, Musk visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a sink in his hands. Yes, you heard it right. The Tesla CEO is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Musk-Twitter saga is nearing its end. All signs point to the billionaire completing the much-anticipated acquisition before the court-mandated deadline.

With the finish line in sight, it's time to think about what's after that. That's when we realize that the saga is not over yet.

There's much more to come from this marriage between a controversial billionaire and an equally controversial platform.

Sink in Musk visits Twitter's headquarters to let feelings 'sink in'

With the takeover deadline looming, it seems that Musk is all set to complete the Twitter deal. His activities in the last few hours are a testament to that. He shared a video of him walking the halls of Twitter's headquarters with a sink. The video's caption read, "entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in." Certainly an interesting way of showing he's ready.

Twitter Post Take a look at Musk's post

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Information Musk met some 'cool people at Twitter'

Following the video, Musk tweeted that he met "a lot of cool people at Twitter." We don't know who these "cool people" are, but it is not far-fetched to assume that some of them include people he could fire once the deal goes through.

Bio The billionaire has changed his Twitter bio as well

Musk is yet to complete the Twitter deal, but he has already changed his bio on the microblogging platform. He now calls himself 'Chief Twit.' Does that need further explanation? We're unsure whether he would take the Twitter CEO role, considering he already runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Either way, he seems to enjoy the potential title.

Finances Musk's banks have started sending funds to complete the deal

Musk's acquisition of Twitter is likely to go through by Friday. His banks have started sending $13 billion in cash to an escrow account. Once conditions are met, the funds will be available for Musk to complete the $44 billion deal. Leslie Berland, Twitter's chief marketing officer, has told employees that they can expect to hear from Musk on Friday.