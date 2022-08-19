Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX August 19 codes: How to redeem?

Garena Free Fire MAX August 19 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 19, 2022, 10:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has successfully amassed a sizable fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics and rewards redemption program. This free-to-play online multiplayer battle royale game offers gamers an opportunity to collect a variety of exciting in-game items using redeemable codes. The bonuses help players performance better on the battleground and achieve higher scores. Here's how to claim today's redeemable codes

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX had debuted back in September 2021 as a graphically enhanced version of the standard Free Fire.

The game's enormous popularity is largely attributed to the engaging gameplay, improved graphics, and regular updates.

Additionally, the developers distribute daily redemption codes, allowing players access in-game materials like characters, skins, weapons, etc. for free.

Players can improve their gaming experience by using these rewards.

Details Codes are valid for a limited time

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers using the Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once per individual. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 19

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 19 can be used to get premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, and more for free. Take a look at the codes. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7 FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E8E7 FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F, FV5B-NJ45-IT8U, F4N5-K6LY-OU9I FH2G-YFDH-E34G, F7YG-T1BE-456Y, FJBH-VFS4-TY23, F87G-YF3D-GE6B F5J6-YUH7-6GVT

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.