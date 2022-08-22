Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 22 codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 22 codes?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 22, 2022, 12:40 pm 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available on Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to buy additional in-game supplies using real money or via redeemable codes. Gamers using the in-game bonuses along with the right strategies have better chances of winning the competition and leading the scoreboard rankings. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here is what you have to do.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Free Fire MAX is an improved version of the standard Free Fire. Its high-resolution graphics, free rewards scheme, and engaging gameplay have made it a sensation in India.

The game's creators offer redeemable codes to help players regularly. These goodies increase the charm of the game as players get skins, diamonds, costume bundles, and more without spending a penny.

Conditions The codes are valid for up to 18 hours

There are some ground rules that the players need to observe while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. These codes can be redeemed only by players using the Indian servers. Gamers can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per individual.

Codes Here are the codes for August 22

The Free Fire MAX codes for Monday, i.e. August 22, can be used to get premium bundles, diamonds, royale vouchers, and more for free. Let's take a look at the codes. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, 22NS-M7UG-SZM7. TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, MM5O-DFFD-CEEW. FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP. 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS. 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, L8LN-F5WK-2YPN. QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. TPNA-MS84-ZE8E.

Process What are the steps for code redemption?

Head to the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.