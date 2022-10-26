Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 26, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 10.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 4.6% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $20,202.79. It is 4.4% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 10.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,481.58. From the previous week, it is up 12.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $387.63 billion and $178.57 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $286.02, a 4.5% increase from yesterday and 4.6% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 2.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.3% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 11.5%) and $0.066 (up 9.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 3.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.14 (up 9.7%), $6.49 (up 9.6%), $0.000011 (up 4.4%), and $0.99 (up 3.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.1% while Polka Dot has gained 5.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.1% whereas Polygon is 6.9% up.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, Cardano, Lido DAO, Ethereum Classic, and Ethereum. They are trading at $1.77 (up 18.71%), $0.44 (up 11.41%), $1.67 (up 10.94%), $24.98 (up 10.43%), and $1,479.61 (up 10.05%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 4.14%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Aptos, Quant, Elrond, and Aave. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.77%), $8.78 (down 4.51%), $175.11 (down 2.09%), $57.13 (down 1.25%), and $82.58 (down 1.09%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $19.05 billion (up 9.12%) and $2.45 billion (up 17.35%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.89 billion which is up 19.96% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $16.97 (down 0.13%), $6.61 (down 0.2%), $20,185.75 (down 0.22%), and $7.15 (down 0.14%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.59 (up 0.92%), $4.75 (up 0.08%), $1.41 (down 0.21%), $0.11 (up 0.84%), and $0.66 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $970.41 billion, a 4.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.07 billion, which marks a 5.89% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $923.57 billion last month, in comparison to $978.52 billion three months ago.