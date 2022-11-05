Entertainment

'Brahmastra' trends on Twitter again after debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Nov 05, 2022

'Brahmastra' debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4

There's absolutely no stopping Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva! Ever since its theatrical release on September 9, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus has positioned itself as a force to reckon with, smashing records one after the other both domestically and internationally. After a glorious box office run, it finally debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (November 4) and has impressed audiences once again. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Reactions Fans have praised the cast performances, pulsating background score

Several cinephiles took to Twitter to share their first reactions, while some said that they regretted not watching Brahmastra in theaters. Others have heaped praises on the stupendous VFX and Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's performances and said they "can't wait for the next part." There also seems to be a common consensus about the first 10 minutes being extraordinary, considering they feature SRK!

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, despite being marred by several controversies before and after its release, emerged as the most successful Bollywood film of the year.

It is the first part of a planned trilogy and has set the foundation of the Astraverse—Indian cinema's first cinematic universe.

Moreover, viewers who caught the film for the first time on OTT have been particularly lauding SRK's guest appearance.

Tweets Fans also stormed Twitter with their favorite visuals

#Brahmastra is currently trending with over 10K tweets (at the time of writing). A fan tweeted, "This film never fails to give you goosebumps regardless of how many times you watch it." Someone else wrote, "The interval block! Truly spectacular. How can you not appreciate the film?" Other Twitter users have shared images and videos to highlight their favorite segments from the fantasy drama.

Future What can we expect from part two?

Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev will be the second part of the planned trilogy and is expected to pick up from where the first part concluded. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumored to be cast as Shiva (Kapoor's) parents, Dev and Amrita, in it. Alia Bhatt and Kapoor will reprise their roles in the sequel. Mukerji is targeting the December 2025 slot for its release.

Twitter Post Some fans also spotted the well-placed Easter eggs!

Notice how in #Brahmastra when shiva talks about his father dev, red light appears(and a pic of Ravan is drawn behind him-on the wall) and when he talks about his mother -the room is blue pic.twitter.com/gXiHXp1Gor — Deepali Kapoor (@Deepalikapoor01) November 5, 2022