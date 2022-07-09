Entertainment

'Vikram' to 'Ante Sundaraniki': Weekend OTT watchlist is here

Take a look at the latest films and shows hitting OTT platforms.

A number of new titles have arrived on various OTT platforms recently and we have many interesting films to watch this weekend. Here's a list of new films and shows that have freshly arrived (or are landing very soon) on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to decide which of these deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist.

#1 'Vikram'

Tamil film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, is now available on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi, which is also available on the platform. The action-packed entertainer bankrolled by Haasan is a megahit venture, which minted more than Rs. 400cr at the worldwide box office.

#2 'Dear Friend'

Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran's latest Malayalam outing Dear Friend is arriving on Netflix on Sunday (July 10). Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan play important roles in the film directed by Vineeth Kumar. The film revolves around a group of friends trying to get in touch with a member of the group who has ghosted them for an unknown reason.

#3 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Ante Sundaraniki starring Nazriya Nazim and Nani is arriving on Netflix on Sunday, exactly a month after its theatrical release. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the film marked the first Telugu outing of Nazim. It was released in Tamil as Adede Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara. Minting about Rs. 80cr at the box office, Ante Sundaraniki opened to positive reviews.

#4 'Modern Love Hyderabad'

Amazon Prime Video's six-episode Telugu anthology series Modern Love Hyderabad arrived on the platform on Friday. Actors like Revathy, Suhasini Hasan, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritu Varma, among others, play the lead roles in Modern Love Hyderabad. Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has helmed three episodes and the rest have been directed by Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha.

#5 'Hurdang'

Bollywood film Hurdang hit the theaters on April 8, 2022. Now, the movie is finally going to arrive on Netflix on Sunday (July 10). Set in the backdrop of reservation and student politics, this film didn't shine bright in the theaters as RRR 's rampage at the box office took a toll on it. It has Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.