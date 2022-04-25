Entertainment

'Modern Love Mumbai' to hit Amazon Prime Video next month

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 25, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

'Modern Love Mumbai' has a star-studded cast

Modern Love Mumbai has got a premiere date! The Hindi version of the noted US anthology series Modern Love is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 13. While the original anthology was developed by John Carney, Modern Love Mumbai will see many noted directors attached to it. To note, this is the first of the three Indian versions of the US series.

The series, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, will be about "discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions."

It has been inspired by Modern Love, the famous New York Times column, and will be set in Mumbai.

All the six "heart-warming" stories will be helmed by directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, and Shonali Bose, among others.

So, expectations are pretty high!

Information All about the line-up and its star-studded cast

The line-up includes Bose's Raat Raani featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Mehta, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar's Baai, co-starring chef Ranveer Brar, Pratik Gandhi, and Tanuja. Bhardwaj's Mumbai Dragon features Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah, while Alankrita Shrivastava's My Beautiful Wrinkles stars Sarika, Ahsaas Channa, and Tanvi Azmi. Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi will lead Nupur Asthana's Cutting Chai.

Details Series will have two more localized adaptations

Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh will star in Dhruv Sehgal's I Love Thane. Besides this, the web series will also see other local adaptations like Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad. Amazon Prime Video's Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit called the series a "bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms."

Quote Here's what Nandy said about the series

On his side, Nandy said that the anthology series "beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates." "Like they say, love makes the world go round. It's been our pleasure to partner with Amazon, Carney and the NYT in bringing to India these stories of every day love with every day people," he said.