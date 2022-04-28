Entertainment

'Ram Setu': Akshay Kumar shares first-look of his Diwali release

(L-R) Satyadev, Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a quest to find the fabled Ram Setu

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film Ram Setu two months after finishing the shooting schedule. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo, which also features actors Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set inside what seems like an ancient cave. Ram Setu is slated to hit the theaters on Diwali this year.

As previously revealed by Kumar, he will portray the role of an archaeologist.

To note, the film's release being scheduled for Diwali is a strategic move as it was on this occasion, Lord Rama returned from his 14-year-long exile along with his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita Devi.

Separately, Ram Setu will be Kumar's second release in 2022 after the dud called Bachchhan Paandey.

In the photo, the actors are looking at something that is not shown to us. Kumar sports a salt and pepper look while donning a casual get-up. He is seen holding a fire torch. Meanwhile, Fernandez is wearing a short top and jeans. A battery torch can be seen on her left hand. Their expressions seem to convey that they have found something surprising.

The Abhishek Sharma-directorial co-features Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran south Indian star Nassar in prominent roles. Apart from Ooty, the upcoming movie was also shot in Ayodhya. In fact, shooting of the film had commenced in the UP city. Backed by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, Ram Setu is the first Indian project that's being co-produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Naturally, after its theatrical run, Prime will stream Ram Setu. The Bollywood film has been touted as a "race against time to see the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu." "It's just that kind of a film which balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset," Malhotra shared. Kumar has Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, among others, in waiting.