'The Sandman': Hindi adaptation of Neil Gaiman-creation out on Audible

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 28, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

'The Sandman' has been written by Neil Gaiman (Photo credit: Twitter/@Audible_ind)

Want to listen to Neil Gaiman's The Sandman in Hindi? Stream it on Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon. The Sandman (Hindi) was released on the platform on Thursday. Featuring the voices of Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee, the audio adaptation comes at a time when the comic book's English podcast has reached its second season on Audible. Netflix is developing a The Sandman series, too.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gaiman's fantasy horror series is a global phenomenon.

It's one of the very few graphic novels to make it to the The New York Times Best Seller list.

The potential of the novel can be adjudged from the fact that Netflix is pumping millions per episode of season one.

So, now that the audio is available and for free, what are you waiting for?

Quote Here's what the writer Gaiman has to say

Audible India made the announcement on social media. They said, "Sapno ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Suniye The Audible Original The Sandman, ab Hindi mein, for free (Welcome to the world of dreams. Listen to The Sandman in Hindi)." Meanwhile, Gaiman said, "I've been amazed over the last few years to discover, through social media, how many people in India love The Sandman."

Quote 'It thrills me so much'

"It thrills me so much that now these stories will be able to be heard in Hindi, and that we've got the cast that we've got. Sweet dreams to you all," Gaiman concluded. Alongside him, The Sandman was co-created by Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg.

Information Who plays who in the adaptation?

In the Hindi version, Tabu will be the narrator, while her Missing co-actor Bajpayee will be voicing the character of Doctor Destiny. They will be joined by Vijay Varma as Morpheus aka Dream, Neeraj Kabi as Lucifer, and Adarsh Gourav as John Constantine. Kubbra Sait is the voice actor for Death, Sushant Divgikar is Desire, while Tillotama Shome stars as Calliope.

Fact Know about other adaptations of 'The Sandman'

The Sandman (English) is reportedly the best-selling Audible Original in the company's history. So, stakes are high. Now, talking of the Netflix series, it stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie (GoT) as Lucifer, and Stephen Fry as Gilbert, among others. Reports said that the streamer is investing $15 million per episode for the 11-episode series. And, this doesn't include marketing and promotional costs!