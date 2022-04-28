Entertainment

5 highlights of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 28, 2022, 05:08 pm 3 min read

These were key takeaways from the Heard-Depp trial

The high-profile defamation trial between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is perhaps the leading headline grabber in Hollywood right now. Dealing with assault and abuse accusations, the case has become quite heated with multiple bombshells dropping. Here are the top five highlights. [To note, only Depp has put his side forward till now as Heard is yet to take the stand].

#1 Depp flatly denied ever abusing Heard, latter alleged sexual assault

Taking the stand, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied ever abusing his former wife, and in fact, stated that he has never "struck any woman in my life." While Heard has long alleged domestic abuse, it was during the trial that her lawyers brought out sexual assault accusations against Depp. The shocking statement came from attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft on the first day.

#2 Abusive childhood of both parties

Earlier, a couple's therapist who worked with Depp and Heard had said both were victims of childhood abuse and engaged in "mutual abuse." Thereafter, Depp's sister-manager Christi Dembrowski elaborated on this, giving accounts of their abusive childhood. She refuted Heard's claims that her younger brother was a violent drug addict but conceded that she was concerned about the pain medication he was taking.

#3 Heard had two personality disorders, claimed Depp-appointed psychologist

Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, hired by Depp's legal team shared her assessment of Heard on April 27. After spending around 12 hours with her, Curry said "Heard's evaluation supported two diagnoses—borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder," and fear of abandonment. As per Curry, Heard also does not suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and was "grossly exaggerating" PTSD symptoms.

#4 Audio clips confirming violence

The Tourist actor has maintained he was the abuse victim in the relationship. Depp revealed he'd lost part of the middle finger on his right hand due to Heard hurling a vodka bottle at him. Audio clips were also played, where apparently Heard said, "I'm sorry I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap. I was hitting you—it wasn't punching you."

#5 The case of human feces on bed

While living together as a married couple in his Los Angeles penthouse suite, Depp claimed a human feces incident took place. One day, when he was away, an attendant sent him a picture. "On my side of [the] bed, there was human fecal matter...It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh." Apparently, Heard tried to blame it on the dogs.