Top 5 most expensive Hollywood movies made to date

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 09, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Moviemaking involves a lot of things: sets, equipment, props, special effects, lead actors, other cast members, logistics, crew, etc. And, every single factor mentioned above costs quite a lot and some expenses simply go through the roof, leading to a spike in budget. In that light, let us take a look at the top five most expensive Hollywood movies made so far.

#5 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End', 'Justice League'

Both Justice League and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End were made on a budget of $300 million, but their box office figures narrate contrasting tales. While Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End became the highest-grosser of 2007 earning over $960 million, Justice League (2017) reportedly caused Warner Bros. a $60 million loss (estimated). It could not even reach its break-even point.

#4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is the first superhero movie to earn more than $2 billion globally. Made on a stunning budget of $316 million, the superhero ensemble of a film had its marketing budget set between $150 million to $170 million. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others.

#3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie of all time between July 2019 and March 2021. It also concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Infinity Saga and, naturally, was made on a humongous budget. Reports said it was produced on a budget of $356-400 million and why not? The movie's final scene featured more than thirty of MCU's major characters! Also, the VFX was mind-blowing.

#2 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron, the sequel to The Avengers (2012), commanded a stunning budget of $386 million. The possible reason behind such a high budget was the high-quality special effects (no surprise there) and also because the shooting schedules were set in seven different locations. And, of course, the box office gave it back and the movie made more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

#1 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the most expensive Hollywood film made to date. Boasting an estimated budget of $410.6 million, the fantasy swashbuckler is the only movie to be made on such a budget. Featuring Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, and Ian McShane, among others, it used similar 3D technology that was previously used for Avatar and included approximately 1,200 computer-generated sequences.