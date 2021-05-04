Lupita Nyong'o on filming 'Black Panther 2' without Chadwick Boseman

May 04, 2021

While we still miss Chadwick Boseman to this day, Lupita Nyong'o has assured fans that Black Panther 2 is 'respectful' of his loss.

Nyong'o added it "feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do" the sequel.

She became a familiar face in MCU after playing Nakia, the former lover of T'Challa, immortalized by Boseman.

To recall, Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020.

Quote

His passing is still extremely raw for me, says Nyong'o

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word," Nyong'o told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"I feel I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."

Interview

Director Ryan Coogler 'feels the loss in a real way'

Nyong'o also noted that director Ryan Coogler is a leader who "feels very much like we do" and "feels the loss in a very real way as well.'"

The actress added she looks forward to getting back together and honor what Boseman started.

"He left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Details

What we know about 'Black Panther 2' till now

Kevin Feige confirmed the role of T'challa would not be recast in Black Panther 2.

While the plot details are still kept under wraps, reports claim it will focus on T'Challa's sister Shuri.

It will bring back Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman.

It will start filming by July 2021 and will release on July 8, 2022.

Academy snub

Recently, fans voiced their displeasure over Academy's Boseman snub

Meanwhile, Boseman fans were upset when the Academy Awards snubbed the Black Panther star for the Best Actor trophy.

Sir Anthony Hopkins won the award, but fans felt Boseman deserved it just as much.

Many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

One person said, "They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending, and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up."