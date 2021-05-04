Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Toofaan' postponed in view of COVID-19 situation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 01:25 pm

Farhan Akhtar has announced that his upcoming sports drama Toofaan has been postponed, in view of the grave COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Our [current] focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families, and in helping the wider community," read an official statement.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial was set to be released on May 21.

Post

'The situation in India is truly heart-breaking'

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared an official note on behalf of the makers yesterday, writing "in solidarity" in the caption.

"The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic," the statement said, adding Toofaan will be released only after the pandemic situation improves.

Updated release date will be announced once things get better

The movie has been postponed indefinitely for now, with the team set to announce a new release date only when the nation gets back on its feet.

Meanwhile, Akhtar urged everyone to "observe COVID-19 appropriate behavior" and get registered for the vaccines.

"On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United," the statement concluded.

Instagram Post

Here is the official statement from team 'Toofaan'

Instagram post A post shared by faroutakhtar on May 4, 2021 at 11:31 am IST

Looking back

Akhtar had looked phenomenal as a boxer in the teaser

Ahead of its scheduled May release, makers had dropped a teaser back in March.

Akhtar, who is stepping into the shoes of an athlete for the second time, was seen in phenomenal shape as a national-level boxing player.

The teaser gave us a glimpse into his character's journey from being a gangster to a celebrated boxer.

It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Current scenario

Recently, SC advised Centre to impose lockdown

To recall, Toofaan had chosen the OTT route back when other productions were eyeing theatrical releases.

First announced in January 2020, the movie originally planned for an October 2020 release.

Separately, the Supreme Court has advised the government to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Considering the effects of lockdown on the marginalized, the apex court batted for special arrangements.