Last March, India was just starting to grapple with the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. It was around then singer Kanika Kapoor became one of the first celebrities to test positive. Her diagnosis resulted in a major controversy, as she was accused of allegedly hiding travel history and not isolating herself post international travel. Recalling that, Kapoor said it had been "mentally disturbing."

Her side 'Shocking to receive hatred for something I didn't really do'

The Baby Doll singer said the hate messages had made her forget that she even had the virus. "It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgment and hatred for something I didn't really do. That was really tough for me, (sic)" Kapoor told a portal. To recall, she was booked under IPC sections 269, 270, and 188 last year.

Quote 'Took me a year to get out of it mentally'

Confessing how she wasn't able to cope with all the hatred she received, Kapoor said it took her a year to get over it. She had to apparently take counseling and go off social media. "It was not easy, but of course, life goes on," she concluded. Earlier, she had shared in an interview that all allegations leveled against her were wrong.

Backstory There were no COVID-19 rules when I'd returned, says singer

That's because when she had returned to India, "there were no set rules for COVID-19." Claiming that there were "no routine checks at the airports" then, Kapoor informed that she had gone abroad simply to meet her parents and attend a family party. "The moment I felt unwell, I got myself tested. So, I didn't really understand where I violated the law," she wonders.

Details Career front: Kapoor released a couple of songs recently