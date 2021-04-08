Actress-turned-politician Nagma is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. She tested positive after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She informed fans about the diagnosis on Twitter and said that she has quarantined herself at home. Since January, when the vaccination drive started, over 11 million have taken the jab, including celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

Statement 'Take necessary precautions even after taking 1st dose of Vaccine'

Nagma urged people not to get complacent after receiving the vaccine. Her tweet read, "Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come 'Positive' so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!"

Twitter Post Here is what Nagma tweeted

Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe ! — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) April 7, 2021

Vaccine She had also tweeted about the side-effects of vaccine

The actress, who received the first dose of the vaccine on April 2, had also shared about the side-effects of the vaccine, and being under observation for two days. She had tweeted, "Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough , eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon."

Information Paresh Rawal also tested positive after receiving the vaccine

Not just Nagma, actor-BJP leader Paresh Rawal also contracted the highly contagious virus weeks after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The Hera Pheri actor informed about his diagnosis last month, and urged people who came in close contact to get tested. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Johnny Lever and more, have been vaccinated.

Do you know? The first dose of vaccine offers just partial protection

The first dose merely provides partial protection, which is why experts have been urging people to follow coronavirus-necessitated precautions like wearing masks and maintaining distance. They also want people to complete the vaccine course.

COVID-19 The COVID-19 cases in India are constantly surging