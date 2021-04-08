Last updated on

India on Wednesday reported more than 1.26 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The nationwide tally climbed past 12.9 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 680 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,66,912. Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,28,01,785 COVID-19 cases, 1,66,177 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,28,01,785 COVID-19 cases, including 1,66,177 deaths, 8,43,473 active cases, and 1,17,92,135 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,29,26,061 cases and 1,66,912 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 11.8 million have recovered. 8,83,72,277 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 pm on Wednesday and 13,14,623 doses were given on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 31,73,261 total cases, 56,652 deaths, 26,13,627 recoveries. Kerala: 11,44,594 total cases, 4,710 deaths, 11,08,078 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,33,560 total cases, 12,731 deaths, 9,71,556 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,13,274 total cases, 7,262 deaths, 8,92,736 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 9,11,110 total cases, 12,821 deaths, 8,70,546 recoveries. Delhi: 6,90,568 total cases, 11,133 deaths, 6,59,980 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,45,930 total cases, 8,964 deaths, 6,04,979 recoveries.

Key updates 59K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 4.5K fresh infections

59,907 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 2,31,250 tests on Wednesday, marking the biggest single-day spike. At 26%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported 2,997 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,60,020. 7,278 patients have died in Punjab while 2,26,887 have recovered. Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.5% with 1,25,390 tests.

Information 3.5K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 4K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 3,575 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,28,453, which includes 4,620 deaths and 3,05,149 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 4,043 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,18,014, which includes 4,086 deaths and 2,87,869 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 5.5K more cases; 10.3K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh