Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 03:29 am

India on Sunday reported more than 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.22 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 90 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,909. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,12,10,799 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,756 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,12,10,799 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,756 deaths, 1,84,523 active cases, and 1,08,68,520 recoveries. According to data compiled from state and union territories statistics, India reported 1,12,29,281 cases and 1,57,909 deaths till Sunday night. Over 10.88 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,09,22,344 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 22,19,727 total cases, 52,478 deaths, 20,68,044 recoveries. Kerala: 10,77,327 total cases, 4,300 deaths, 10,31,865 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,55,015 total cases, 12,362 deaths, 9,35,772 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,692 total cases, 7,174 deaths, 8,82,520 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,55,121 total cases, 12,518 deaths, 8,38,606 recoveries. Delhi: 6,41,101 total cases, 10,921 deaths, 6,28,377 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,04,279 total cases, 8,737 deaths, 5,93,895 recoveries.

Key updates 11K+ new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 2.1K fresh infections

11,141 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 12.2% with 91,235 tests. Sunday marked the first time Maharashtra reported over 11,000 fresh infections in over four months. Kerala reported 2,100 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4% with 51,948 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 429 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,64,643, including 3,871 deaths and 2,57,166 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 286 more cases; 1,051 fresh infections in Punjab