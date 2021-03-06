-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.19 million with 18K+ new casesLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 03:08 am
India on Friday reported more than 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.19 million cases.
Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,712.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,11,73,761 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,548 deaths
Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,11,73,761 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,548 deaths, 1,76,319 active cases, and 1,08,39,894 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,11,91,884 cases and 1,57,712 deaths till Friday night. Over 10.85 million have recovered.
1,90,40,175 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Friday and a total of 10,34,672 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday
Maharashtra: 21,98,399 total cases, 52,393 deaths, 20,55,951 recoveries.
Kerala: 10,72,436 total cases, 4,271 deaths, 10,24,309 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,53,813 total cases, 12,354 deaths, 9,35,066 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,441 total cases, 7,172 deaths, 8,82,369 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,53,992 total cases, 12,513 deaths, 8,37,525 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,40,494 total cases, 10,918 deaths, 6,27,797 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,04,034 total cases, 8,729 deaths, 5,93,288 recoveries.
Key updates
10K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 2.6K fresh infections
10,216 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 11.3% with 90,550 tests. Friday marked the first time Maharashtra reported over 10,000 fresh infections in over four months.
Kerala reported 2,776 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.2% with 66,103 tests.
Madhya Pradesh reported 457 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,63,747, including 3,866 deaths and 2,56,424 recoveries.
Key updates
Delhi reports 312 more cases; 818 fresh infections in Punjab
312 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.52% with 59,122 tests conducted on Friday.
Punjab reported a spike of 818 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,86,189. 5,898 patients have died in the state while 1,73,630 have recovered.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 677, 543, 128, and 124 new cases respectively.