India on Sunday reported over 18,700 fresh coronavirus infections, marking a 59-day high. For the second day in a row, Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, reported over 10,000 fresh infections. Infections in India have been rising steadily over the past several weeks since hitting a low of under 9,000 single-day cases in early February. Here are more details.

Statistics 1.12 crore infected in India; 97% recovered

According to the Health Ministry, till 8 am on Sunday, India reported a total of 1,12,10,799 COVID-19 cases. India has reported the second-highest number of infections for any country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,08,68,520 people have recovered, and only 1,84,523 cases involve active infections. The death toll has reached 1,57,756. On Sunday, the Ministry reported 18,711 new infections and 100 more deaths.

Maharashtra reported 10,187 new cases, a day after witnessing 10,216 fresh infections. The state's Pune district alone recorded 1,925 cases, followed by Nagpur (1,217) and Mumbai (1,188). The state also recorded 47 fatalities. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 2,791 new cases. Infections have also started rising in Punjab, which recorded over 1,000 new cases for the second time in three days.

Infections have also started rising in Haryana, which reported its highest tally of 323 since December 30. In Chandigarh, single-day infections rose to 122, the highest since December 1. Karnataka reported 580 new cases and five more fatalities on Saturday. Among other states, Tamil Nadu reported 562 new infections, Gujarat 571, Madhya Pradesh 467, Delhi 321, Rajasthan 233, and West Bengal 259.

