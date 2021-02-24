Amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases in several states across the country, the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh reported 19 new infections on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, 13 cases were traced from two schools alone. The cases come just days after offline studies for seniors classes were restarted there earlier this month. Here are more details on this.

Details Principal, Vice-Principal of one school infected

Nine of the said cases were reported from the Bishop Johnson School, while four infections were registered from St. Joseph's School. The Principal, as well as the Vice-Principal of the latter, are among those infected. Reportedly, all the cases were reported among school staff and teachers and no student has been infected. On Monday, a parent-teacher meeting was held in St. Joseph's School.

Details Students, parents will undergo COVID-19 test

Nodal Officer Dr. Rishi Sahai said that all the students and parents who had visited the school will undergo a coronavirus test. "From February, the government has started offline studies of classes 6 to 12. In such a situation, the reports of infection in schools is disturbing," he reportedly said. Lately, offline school classes have been allowed to restart in a number of states.

Information 8 cases reported at old age home in Shahjahanpur

Meanwhile, eight new cases have been reported at the Baratara Vridha Ashram, an old age home, located within the limits of Roja Police station in Shahjahanpur. The Health Department has identified 365 people linked to the facility, who will be tested on Wednesday, News18 reports.

Situation CM instructs officials to remain alert

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has instructed officials to remain alert in order to keep the situation under control. State Health General Secretary Dr. DS Negi said there has been a decline in coronavirus cases there. Further, districts along the state border are being monitored and contact tracing is underway. The state government is examining over 1.25 lakh samples daily.

COVID-19 Several states reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases