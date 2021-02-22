-
Haryana schools to reopen for Classes III-V from February 24Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 07:29 pm
The Haryana government on Monday announced the schools across the state will reopen for students of Classes III to V from Wednesday.
However, students who wish to continue online classes will be allowed to do so.
In-person classes were suspended across the country last year in March when the nationwide lockdown was enforced to control the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are more details.
Details
Schools can reopen 10:00 am-1:30 pm
An order issued by Haryana's Department of School Education allowed the reopening of government and private primary schools in the state.
Schools for Classes III-V can function from 10:00 am-1:30 pm.
Students/teachers will have to get their body temperatures checked before entering the campus and those with high temperatures will be denied entry.
Other health precautions enforced by the government will be followed.
Phased reopening
Earlier this month, Haryana schools reopened for Classes VI-VIII
In October last year, the central government had allowed state governments to take a decision on reopening schools.
Haryana schools had briefly reopened for Classes IX-XII last November until they were ordered shut again.
They reopened again for Classes X and XII from December 14, and Classes IX and XI from December 21.
Starting February 1, Classes VI-VIII were allowed to attend in-person classes.
Outbreak
Nearly 2.7 lakh infected in Haryana; 98.5% recovered
As of Sunday, the latest available update, Haryana has reported 2,69,730 COVID-19 cases, including 3,042 deaths.
On Sunday, the state had reported 121 fresh infections and no deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 2.6 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state (recovery rate: 98.5%), while only 861 cases involve active infections.